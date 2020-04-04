Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $1.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kopin an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOPN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kopin by 491.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 308,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kopin by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 689,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 326,750 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kopin by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kopin by 12,304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,377,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,652 shares during the period. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KOPN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.36. 203,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.99. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 78.22% and a negative net margin of 99.96%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

