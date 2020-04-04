KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KWEB opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $54.77.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.