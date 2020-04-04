Krios (KRI) Market Cap Hits $1.82 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Krios token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Krios has a market cap of $1.82 million and $533.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Krios has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.51 or 0.02605257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201392 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047142 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 69.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,077,044 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

