Krios (KRI) Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $625.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios token can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.88 or 0.02609803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00203652 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,139,948 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

