Kryll (KRL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $13,588.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.02619844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00202532 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 63.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,030,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

