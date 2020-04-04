Kryll Price Hits $0.0429 on Major Exchanges (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Kryll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $2,343.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kryll has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kryll

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,030,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

