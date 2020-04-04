Kuai Token (KT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.43 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.02631306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00204594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,180,266 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

