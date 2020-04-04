Kusama (KSM) Trading 47.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $12.04 million and $2.38 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00040435 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 8,681,913 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,378,535 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network.

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

