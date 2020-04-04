Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 27,193 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 5.06% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000.

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

