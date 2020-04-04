Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,209 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in VMware by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.73.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.53. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.