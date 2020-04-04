Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 162,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 640,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,552,000 after buying an additional 31,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $794,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 and have sold 55,801 shares valued at $2,463,065. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $22.79 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Nomura raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

