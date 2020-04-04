Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $171.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.53 and its 200 day moving average is $141.67. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $189.78.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

