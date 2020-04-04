Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 10,020 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,061,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,912,000 after purchasing an additional 611,170 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,719 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,398,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,497,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 961,531 shares in the company, valued at $17,365,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 678,957 shares of company stock worth $13,146,792. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

