Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 5,170 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,828,000 after buying an additional 128,853 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB opened at $46.10 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.05.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.