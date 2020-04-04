Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,778 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.88% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 889,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after acquiring an additional 64,527 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

NUAG opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

