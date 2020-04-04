Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at about $8,778,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 558,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $76.26 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.56.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

