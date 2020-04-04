Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.15.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $115.81 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.00 and a 200-day moving average of $187.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

