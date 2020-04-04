Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.41% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $14.21 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.55%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.