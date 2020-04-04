Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,459 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd alerts:

NYSE DFP opened at $18.21 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.