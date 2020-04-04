Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.64.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,469. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 45,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,788,931 shares of company stock valued at $208,025,303 and sold 2,518 shares valued at $310,953. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $98.90 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

