Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,353 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $128,454,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $246,727,000 after purchasing an additional 815,439 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 757,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $335,023,000 after purchasing an additional 504,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $97,043,000 after acquiring an additional 279,368 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $79.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

