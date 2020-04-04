Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,197,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 254,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after buying an additional 167,933 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.34.

NYSE BLL opened at $62.17 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.