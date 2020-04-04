Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 3,927 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.93% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOR. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,582,000. Professional Planning lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Professional Planning now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 1,025.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FCOR opened at $49.87 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91.

