Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,036,000 after purchasing an additional 302,993 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,144,000 after purchasing an additional 306,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,684,000 after purchasing an additional 140,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,195,000 after purchasing an additional 183,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,040,000 after purchasing an additional 381,625 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAS stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.94.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

