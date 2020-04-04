Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.55% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1,978.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSI opened at $51.52 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

