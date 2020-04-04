Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.45% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEF. Jackson Financial Management grew its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 359,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,011,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 105,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,735,000.

Shares of DEF opened at $43.22 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

