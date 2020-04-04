Lambda 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47.81 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lambda token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, Huobi, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Lambda has a market cap of $9.28 million and $47.81 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.02630829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00204077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,451,033 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

