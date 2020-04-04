Lamden Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Lamden has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $5,901.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, Radar Relay and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034494 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Radar Relay, IDEX, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

