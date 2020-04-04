Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.33% of Landstar System worth $14,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Landstar System from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.24.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $92.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

