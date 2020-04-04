LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BBA Icatu Securities raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Itau Unibanco raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE LTM opened at $2.27 on Friday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTM. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

