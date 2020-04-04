LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Tops $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Cryptopia. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $125,878.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 662,123,244 coins and its circulating supply is 346,579,919 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

