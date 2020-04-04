Lethean Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Lethean has a total market cap of $108,936.49 and $1.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lethean has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.51 or 0.02605257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201392 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047142 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.