Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 1,243.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,636 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 131,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 303.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Gabelli cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

