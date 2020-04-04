LHT Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. LHT has a total market cap of $484,359.92 and approximately $126.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005298 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000095 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

