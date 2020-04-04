Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Given $57.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) have received an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $57.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 28 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Tuesday.

LSXMK opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,301,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,874,000 after buying an additional 44,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,581,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,285,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,872,000 after buying an additional 179,094 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,194,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,483,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.