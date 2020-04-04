LIFE Hits Market Capitalization of $953,844.10 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a market cap of $953,844.10 and $7,162.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.02620845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00204373 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

