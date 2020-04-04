Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $952,959.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $952,959.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00021256 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00599673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007926 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

