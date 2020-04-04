LikeCoin (LIKE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,762.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $4,762.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.81 or 0.04536634 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00068386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009684 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003365 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,003,541,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,719,719 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

