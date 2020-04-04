Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report sales of $113.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.80 million. Lindsay reported sales of $109.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $452.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $441.51 million to $464.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $482.31 million, with estimates ranging from $470.61 million to $494.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lindsay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNN opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $111.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.88. The company has a market cap of $915.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

