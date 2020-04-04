LINKA (LINKA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $66,563.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One LINKA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $66,563.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINKA has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.53 or 0.04604773 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009807 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.