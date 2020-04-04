LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $42,039.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000436 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002702 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,029,963,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,575,682 tokens. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.