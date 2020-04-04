Lisk Price Tops $0.98 (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00014411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Coindeal, Cryptopia and Coinbe. Lisk has a market cap of $120.07 million and $3.78 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018855 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014053 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005833 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,964,442 coins and its circulating supply is 122,878,731 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinEgg, Poloniex, COSS, ChaoEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Upbit, Coinroom, YoBit, Livecoin, Exrates, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Binance, Coinbe, Huobi, BitBay and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

