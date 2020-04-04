LiteBitcoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.00 (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. LiteBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3,701.53 and $12.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

