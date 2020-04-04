Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $40.34 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.34 or 0.00594051 BTC on major exchanges including CoinsBank, Exrates, ZB.COM and COSS. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.60 billion and approximately $3.13 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,435,193 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

