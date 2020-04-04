Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Reaches $0.0354 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $97,550.02 and $32.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,570.41 or 2.12674615 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.