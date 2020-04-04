LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Price Reaches $0.0014

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $1,400.18 and $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13,860.05 or 2.04149514 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000410 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00022158 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000348 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

