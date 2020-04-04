Lition Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Lition has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $161,944.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.77 or 0.02117160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.31 or 0.03494641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00594051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00797004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00076160 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00486582 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

