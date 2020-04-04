LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Increased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,584,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,949,000 after buying an additional 1,752,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in LKQ by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,751,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,542,000 after buying an additional 1,298,344 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $43,733,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LKQ by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,889,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,846,000 after buying an additional 892,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LKQ by 829.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after buying an additional 799,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $17.35 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

