Lobstex Hits 1-Day Volume of $124,921.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $304,306.30 and $124,921.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00339871 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00413152 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007002 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,991,174 coins and its circulating supply is 18,991,162 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

