Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Hits $302,295.90

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Lobstex has a market cap of $302,295.90 and $124,969.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00340028 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00414842 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021321 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006684 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000189 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 98.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,996,544 coins and its circulating supply is 18,996,532 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

